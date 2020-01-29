Image caption The Little Ferry Service was offered a capped subsidy of £130,000 from the States of Alderney in 2019

A subsidised ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey could see a bigger boat replace its current 12 passenger vessel.

The Little Ferry Service said an increased demand and adverse weather conditions had prompted the move.

States of Alderney, which subsidises the service, said it would require a "fresh look" at its contribution.

The service, operated by Alderney Shipping, received £98,000 from the States in 2019.

The summer service operates twice a day, seven days a week in the months between May and September.

It transported 2,169 passengers between Guernsey and Alderney in its first year in 2019, after a trial the year before.

The hour-long trip currently uses a 12-metre (39ft) vessel called the Spike Islander, which carries 12 passengers at a time.

Bruno Kay Mouat, managing director of Alderney Shipping, said a bigger boat would stop customers from losing out when ferries were forced to cancel by adverse weather.

"If we could carry more people then we could recover when we had cancellations," he said.

"Almost all our sailings are fully booked, so if we cancel a day we can't offer [the customer] another sailing."

The subsidy, which was capped at £130,000, depends on the number of trips completed by the service, said Mr Mouat.

Sally Pond, who lives in Alderney, said she would have used the service more if it were not fully booked so often.

"It really added something to our connectivity to Guernsey and to the rest of the world," she said.

A spokesman for the States of Alderney said there were a "number of difficulties" involved in using a larger boat, including "operational regulations for international waters, demand uncertainty and harbour infrastructure".

"If a new vessel or significant changes are proposed for the Guernsey-Alderney ferry service, P&F will take a fresh look," he added.