Image copyright Guernsey Harbours Image caption The newly designed pontoons will protect hundreds of boats in St Sampson's Harbour

Pontoons that protect an important Guernsey harbour have been replaced after severe storm damage.

The pontoons guarding St Sampson's Marina were damaged after a combination of a very high tide and easterly gales in October.

There are berths for more than 340 local boats in the marina and the repairs have cost £350,000.

Divers assessed the damage and the works have been done between tidal and weather slots.

Guernsey Harbour's Commercial Manager Doug Wright said: "We are extremely pleased with the new wave attenuating pontoon design.

"The St Sampson's Harbour Marina is an important asset for Guernsey Harbours and holds 344 local vessel berths.

"The contractor and our Technical Services team have had to work in very challenging weather and marine conditions to complete the project."