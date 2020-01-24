Image caption The majority of staff from States secondary schools have called for alternatives to be considered

More teachers and school staff have signed open letters calling for plans to reform Guernsey's secondary education system to be put on hold.

The plans for one school across two sites - the current St Sampson's and Les Beaucamps High School sites - have been worked on for more than two years.

Earlier this week 88 staff from St Sampson's wrote a letter urging a halt while other options are considered.

Now the majority of staff from three other secondary schools have followed.

From the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre, 87 (95%) staff said there remains "considerable concerns" over the plans.

Fifty-five (90%) of staff at La Mare De Carteret High School have called for "a pause and review... and for all non-selective options to be considered objectively."

From Les Beaucamps, 33 staff said they were "particularly concerned" about management, infrastructure and the overall impact on the educational outcomes and mental wellbeing of the students.

Image caption St Sampson's would become Victor Hugo College and Les Beaucamps would become Saumarez College

The letters do not call for retaining the current system of selection at 11, but for the consideration of all non-selective options before any further work is done.

The signatories of all four letters have been verified by politician and advocate Peter Ferbrache.

Three deputies have drafted a petition they intend to place before the island's government calling for the current plans to be compared with other previously presented models of non-selective education before any contracts are signed.

A previous attempt to halt the work failed.

The Education, Sport and Culture Committee is expected to respond to the letters over the weekend.

Its President Matt Fallaize has previously warned: "We are already two years into a five to six-year transition model and ripping it up now would have significant negative consequences for students."