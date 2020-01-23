Guernsey Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher dies

Image caption Jan Kuttelwascher served as a deputy for 12 years

Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher, who has served in the States of Guernsey since 2008, has died.

After a career as a pilot from 1967 to 2000 he entered Guernsey politics in 2005 as a St Peter Port douzenier.

His States roles have included deputy minister for Treasury and Resources and at the time of his death he served on the States' Trading Supervisory Board.

"He was dedicated public servant and his passing is a great loss," said Deputy Mary Lowe, Mother of the House.

She added: "It is a shock to me and his colleagues in the States."

Mr Kuttelwascher was a long-time campaigner for increasing the length of Guernsey's runway to allow larger or more heavily laden planes to land, to encourage more airlines to operate from the island.