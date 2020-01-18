Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Guernsey-Heathrow route started last year

Guernsey may lose its summer air link to Heathrow, the island's chair of the economic development committee says.

Charles Parkinson explained: "We can't get the slots" and "it looks unlikely that the Heathrow service will be able to continue".

Guernsey paid Flybe a subsidy of £28 per passenger last year to keep the route running from March to October.

Flybe said it was "working closely" with partners on its summer flights and details would follow "shortly".

The daily Guernsey-Heathrow route started last year and was the first time in 20 years that the island had a connection with London's largest airport.