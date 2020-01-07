Image caption Elizabeth College has accepted girls in its sixth form since 1992 and primary school since 2008

A boys private school in Guernsey founded by Elizabeth I in 1563 has said it will accept girls from 2021.

Elizabeth College has accepted girls in the sixth form since 1992 and primary school since 2008.

The move means the island's only remaining single-sex school is fellow independent school Ladies College.

College principal Jenny Palmer said she was "delighted" to be able to offer education to both boys and girls throughout the school.

"Our aspiration is that everything that parents and pupils currently enjoy about Elizabeth College... will continue and indeed be enhanced by a fully co-educational environment," Mrs Palmer said.