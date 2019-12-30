Image caption Bus journeys have risen by 32% since 2015

Guernsey has made "significant progress" achieving the aims of the States' Integrated Transport Strategy, a new report has said.

The review examined the progress made in improving access to more efficient and environmentally friendly transport since it was rolled out in July 2015.

It was the first review of the strategy by the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure (E&I).

Among the changes identified in the report was a 32% rise in bus usage.

This was part of a "significant" rise in the number of journeys in "alternative forms of transport", the report said.

Surveys conducted by E&I indicated walking had risen by up to 25% and cycling by as much as 50%.

'Work in progress'

The aim of the strategy was "to facilitate safe, convenient, accessible and affordable travel options for all the community, which are time and energy efficient, enhance health and the environment and minimise pollution".

E&I said the overall vision of the strategy was "moving in the right direction" but it was still a "work in progress".

It concluded some areas were constrained by a lack of "important policy levers" to encourage behaviour change.

The report said there had been some rise in cleaner vehicle use, including electric cars, but noted that progress was slower than hoped.

This was shown by an 8% growth in high emission diesel vehicle registration between 2018 and 2019, and 12% by petrol equivalents.

Other achievements outlined include:

A 4.7% decrease in commuter traffic into St Peter Port on weekday mornings

Annual vehicle registration falling by 19%

An estimated reduction of 100,000 e-bikes journeys, following the 2018 subsidy scheme

A 75% drop in Nitrogen Oxide emissions from the new bus fleet

Significant increases in the registration of electric and hybrid vehicles

The next progress review is due to be released in 2023.