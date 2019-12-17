Alderney pool needs extra £300k funding

Image caption The project ran out of its original £650,000 of funding due to rising construction costs

A project to build a community pool in Alderney has run out of money and lain dormant for more than a year.

The project's trustees said £300,000 and six months' work was needed to complete the development, after the money ran out due to rising costs.

Construction began in 2014 after £650,000 was raised for a pool and gym.

About £400,000 of the original funding was raised through charitable donations, while the States of Guernsey provided £250,000.

Among the project's trustees are chairman Kerry Wedd, architect Barrie Pimm-Smith and chief fundraiser Rosemary James.

The indoor pool and gym are being built on the site of the island's only school, St Anne's.

The gym has been completed, but is yet to be used.

Among the unfinished parts of the pool are its water plant and heating, according to Mr Pimm-Smith.

Image caption More than 60% of the original funding came from charitable donations

Kerry Wedd said the pool would bring "value to every single person in the community" once finished.

"What we need is to get the youngsters into this pool, which is nearly finished," Mr Wedd added.

Many of the island's 2000 residents have purchased a personalised tile to help fund the project.

The school is run by Guernsey's Committee for Education Sport and Culture (ESC), rather than the States of Alderney.

The States of Guernsey provided nearly 40% of the backing in 2014 so the children would have access to a pool.

President of ESC Matt Fallaize said they were "happy to champion the project", but the amount was "slightly beyond" what they could pay from their "routine" capital project budget.

"I think the initiative needs to come from the Alderney... but they know we are happy to consider any proposals they have," Deputy Fallaize added.