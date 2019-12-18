Image copyright PA Media Image caption The law will now go before the UK Privy Council and Guernsey's Royal Court in 2020

Sark has approved the legalisation of same-sex marriage from 2020.

The changes are expected to come become law in February, meaning Sark will become the last place in the British Isles to allow same-sex marriage.

The new law was approved by the Channel Island's government, Chief Pleas, on Tuesday.

Now the law change has been passed by Chief Pleas, it must go to the British Privy Council and Guernsey's Royal Court before it can come into force.

The Privy Council is expected to meet again in February after being suspended for the UK General Election.

'Perfect wedding venue'

The approval of same-sex marriage was agreed in principle at a Chief Pleas meeting in October.

The chairman of Sark's Policy and Finance Committee, said that, among other things, the move would be great for tourism.

Sam Le Trobe Bateman said: "It's the perfect wedding venue. To open it up to same-sex couples is fantastic for them and fantastic for us.

"The more people we bring here, the better."

Guernsey was the first Channel Island to approve same-sex marriages in 2017, with Jersey and Alderney following suit the following year.

Elsewhere in the British Isles, Northern Ireland is due to have same-sex marriage from 13 January after a law reforming abortion and marriage law there passed Parliament in July and came into force in October.