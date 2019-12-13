Guernsey

Guernsey has no UK newspapers after General Election

  • 13 December 2019
Newspaper pile Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The UK newspapers are normally delivered from Jersey by boat at about 06:00 every day

There will be no national newspapers available in Guernsey the day after the UK general election.

The freight boat that normally delivers the papers, The Channel Chieftain Five, was cancelled because of winds gusting up to 55mph predicted overnight.

This is the first time in 2019 the paper delivery has been cancelled, according to the freight company Iris Freight CI, which operates the route.

The Chieftain was previously in service in the North Sea serving wind farms.

Captain David Nuth said a combination of strong winds and a spring tide made sailing dangerous so it was cancelled.

Newspapers have been printed in Jersey and shipped to Guernsey since 2016, after it was decided delivery by plane from the UK was too unreliable.

The 14m catamaran normally leaves Jersey at 04:00 and arrives into Guernsey at about 06:00.

Image copyright Iris Freight
Image caption The freight boat was brought into use from 2016 because of the unreliability of plane delivery from the UK

