Image caption In 2019 only 18% of GCSE pupils achieved A* to C grades in five or more subjects including English and maths

Several families who have left Alderney over concerns with standards at St Anne's School say they feel "ignored" by Guernsey's education committee.

The BBC has been told Alderney's only school is suffering from high staff turnover and poor management.

Residents said they have approached Guernsey officials on many occasions and had their concerns dismissed.

Parents Shona and Aaron Braye said they left because they felt there was "no-one to go to".

The school, which has approximately 120 children between four and 16-years-old, is administered by Guernsey. Alderney's government has no say in its running.

Some Alderney residents have said that as many as 40 staff have left the school in the last three years, however Guernsey claims the number is 19.

Results have slipped to the point where, in 2019, just 18% of GCSE students at the school achieved A* to C grades in five or more subjects including English and maths.

'No governors'

The Brayes said they are the eighth family to leave in the last three years who have cited the school as a primary reason for moving away.

Mrs Braye said: "There's no board of governors, there's no-one that is overseeing the school.

"When we try and speak to Guernsey they just ignore us."

Mr Braye said parents need more dialogue from administrators, adding that after three years they had "had enough".

He added: "There are some fantastic teachers... whatever has happened there is something wrong with the management."

Both education committee President Matt Fallaize and the school's headteacher Martin Winward declined to comment on the allegations.

Nick Winder, who has grandchildren at the school, said he had contacted Guernsey up to 20 times with his concerns.

Mr Winder said: "I've spoken on the phone to Matt Fallaize and I've written formal complaints."