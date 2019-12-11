Image caption Glen Mallen said the lifeboats are designed to keep working even if they have suffered damage to the hull

A relief boat is being used on Guernsey after an RNLI vessel was damaged while the crew rescued a fisherman.

The fisherman, whose boat had sank, spent 12 hours on rocks north of Herm, Guernsey, and was rescued by a HM Coastguard helicopter on 29 November.

Rocks damaged the hull and propellers of the lifeboat but the full extent of what repairs are needed is still being assessed.

The relief boat arrived "within nine hours" of the damaged being reported.

Glen Mallen, one of the RNLI's lifesaving managers, said: "Coastline in the area is notoriously rocky so it can be very difficult to manoeuvre those large vessels in and around the rocks."

Despite the damage the lifeboat was able to return to St Peter Port Harbour. An assessment was due to be completed this week.

"The important thing is we get the damage assessed, we get it repaired and we get the lifeboat back in service," Mr Mallen added.