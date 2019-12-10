Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The system will be trialled by volunteer GPs and patients

Guernsey is set to trial issuing medical certificates digitally to patients.

The initiative would allow people to receive certificates on their mobile phones and use them to claim benefits online.

The government hopes that if the trial was successful it could eliminate the need for paper certificates entirely.

It is part of the SMART Guernsey programme, which aims to transform the island's online service provision.

It would begin with a group of GPs who have volunteered to test the initiative, who would ask their patients if they would also like to participate.

Patients who chose to receive their medical certificate on their phone would be able use it to apply for their sickness benefit online and let their employer know by email.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, president of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, said the scheme should "fast track" benefits claims and speed up the process of informing employers of sickness.

Over the course of the trial doctors, patients and employers would give feedback on the system in order to to shape the final version.

Chairman of the Primary Care Committee, Dr Paul Williams, said doctors "welcomed" the move.

"This digital version gives GPs more opportunity to provide employers with advice to support their staff back to work as quickly as possible," he added.