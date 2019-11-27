Image caption The Belle Vue Hotel closed in 2013

States of Alderney has apologised for "unacceptable delays" that collapsed plans to develop a former hotel.

Belle Vue hotel owner Noel Hayes said he pulled his revamp proposals on the 13 November after delays to his application.

He had hoped to transform it into a grocery store, bakery, bar and off-licence, and six apartments.

States of Alderney said it had apologised to Mr Hayes but he said he was unaware of an apology.

Delays to parking approval, traffic reports and "mixed messages" from the island's general services committee and building and development control committee led to Mr Hayes abandoning the plans, he said.

The hotel, on the Butes, closed in 2013.

Image caption Owner Noel Hayes had hoped to develop the site into six flats and several other businesses

In a statement, Graham McKinley, States of Alderney's general services committee chairman expressed his "sincerest apologies" to Mr Hayes for the "unacceptable delays" and added he hoped he would reconsider his plans.

"I have huge sympathy with Mr Hayes who has demonstrated such tremendous patience," he said.

"If we want people to invest in the island, we need to be much better at planning decisions and support services.

"Mr Hayes has my full apology - we messed him about and we shouldn't have done."

Chief executive of States of Alderney's civil service, Andrew Muter, promised to review the way the island deals with planning applications, aiming to make the process more efficient and streamlined.

"Alderney needs the kind of accommodation and commercial services that Mr Hayes was proposing", he added.

Mr Hayes has since put the site back on the market.