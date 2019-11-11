Guernsey Election 2020: Voting may take place over four days
Islanders may have four days in which to vote in Guernsey's first entirely island-wide election, which is being held in June 2020.
A single manifesto booklet, electronic vote counting and an improved election website are among other suggestions from the committee responsible for it.
The States' Assembly and Constitution Committee is asking for £550,000 to fund the election.
The proposals are due to be voted on by the island's government in December.
Committee president Neil Inder said: "The committee is keen to offer an array of options to the public to assist them in voting in the 2020 general election in a manner and at a time convenient to them."
Election proposals
- Postal voting will be available - used by 2,000 voters in 2016
- Anyone will be able to vote at an advance polling station at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre
- It will be open from 08:00-20:00 on 13, 14, 16 and 17 June
- Parish polling stations available on 16 and 17 June, but only for those living in that parish
- Candidate spending limit to be set at £9,000
- Electronic vote counting to be used
- Election observers to be appointed
Under the proposals, grants for candidates would be scrapped to be replaced by "benefits-in-kind" provided by the States, including the manifesto booklet and a page on the election website - in line with the Jersey system.
For the first time there are also rules regarding political party expenditure - currently the island has a number of associations and political groups but there are no established parties.
Parties would be limited to spending £9,000 overall, which must be assigned to affiliated candidates and cannot be more than 50% of any candidate's spending limit.
The hiring and operation of electronic vote counting machines would cost about £110,000.
The committee has also asked for a further £190,000 to be made available if manual counting is needed initially or for a recount.
The States has already approved the creation of a new electoral roll ahead of the election.