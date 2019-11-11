Image caption It is the first time islanders will be able to vote in person on a weekend

Islanders may have four days in which to vote in Guernsey's first entirely island-wide election, which is being held in June 2020.

A single manifesto booklet, electronic vote counting and an improved election website are among other suggestions from the committee responsible for it.

The States' Assembly and Constitution Committee is asking for £550,000 to fund the election.

The proposals are due to be voted on by the island's government in December.

Committee president Neil Inder said: "The committee is keen to offer an array of options to the public to assist them in voting in the 2020 general election in a manner and at a time convenient to them."

Election proposals

Postal voting will be available - used by 2,000 voters in 2016

Anyone will be able to vote at an advance polling station at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre

It will be open from 08:00-20:00 on 13, 14, 16 and 17 June

Parish polling stations available on 16 and 17 June, but only for those living in that parish

Candidate spending limit to be set at £9,000

Electronic vote counting to be used

Election observers to be appointed

Under the proposals, grants for candidates would be scrapped to be replaced by "benefits-in-kind" provided by the States, including the manifesto booklet and a page on the election website - in line with the Jersey system.

For the first time there are also rules regarding political party expenditure - currently the island has a number of associations and political groups but there are no established parties.

Parties would be limited to spending £9,000 overall, which must be assigned to affiliated candidates and cannot be more than 50% of any candidate's spending limit.

The hiring and operation of electronic vote counting machines would cost about £110,000.

The committee has also asked for a further £190,000 to be made available if manual counting is needed initially or for a recount.

The States has already approved the creation of a new electoral roll ahead of the election.