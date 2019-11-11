Pigeon survives 200 miles trapped behind grille
A pigeon survived a 200-mile journey trapped behind the grille of a car.
Martin Stacey struck the bird while driving through Gloucestershire on his way to Guernsey.
Mr Stacey was only made aware of the bird by a passerby at the end of the eight-hour trip, that included travel on a motorway and ferry.
Mr Stacey said: "Somehow it survived the impact and became stuck behind my front grill about 8 inches off the road."
The bird was freed from its precarious perch by local garage and released after being checked over by a vet.