Pigeon survives 200 miles trapped behind grille

Image copyright Martin Stacey Image caption The bird was stuck behind the grille of the vehicle for eight hours

A pigeon survived a 200-mile journey trapped behind the grille of a car.

Martin Stacey struck the bird while driving through Gloucestershire on his way to Guernsey.

Mr Stacey was only made aware of the bird by a passerby at the end of the eight-hour trip, that included travel on a motorway and ferry.

Mr Stacey said: "Somehow it survived the impact and became stuck behind my front grill about 8 inches off the road."

The bird was freed from its precarious perch by local garage and released after being checked over by a vet.