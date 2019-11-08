Alderney States is ending universal free TV licences for over-75s from 1 June 2020.

The island's Policy and Finance Committee said it "had no choice" but to follow Guernsey's States in ending the concession.

Over-75s on income support will continue to receive a free TV licence after 1 June.

As will anyone aged over 75 or already in receipt of a free licence before 1 September 2016.

Between September 2016 and June 2020 those who qualified for free licences under the old system were covered by a phased transition fund run jointly by Guernsey and the BBC.

There will be no change to the States of Guernsey-funded scheme under which over-65s on income support are supplied free licences.

These decision follow the 2015 announcement from the UK government, which said the BBC would take over the cost of providing free licences for over-75s by 2020.

James Dent, chairman of Policy and Finance, said: "While it is unfortunate for those who would currently have received a free licence when they reach the age of 75, we recognise that the BBC Charter means we have to treat people the same way as those in the UK are treated. We have no choice but to go along with it."