Image caption David Noakes was jailed for 15 months over similar offences in the UK in November 2018

A man who illegally sold a cancer drug in the UK will be extradited to France, a judge has ruled.

David Noakes, 66, from Plymouth, is wanted by French authorities for nine alleged offences, including marketing unauthorised medicines.

Noakes will be extradited within 10 days, District Judge Nina Tempia ruled at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Leaving on bail, Noakes shouted: "This whole court house is corrupt", as he was ushered out.

In 2018, Noakes was jailed for 15 months at Southwark Crown Court after admitting money laundering, and manufacturing, supplying and selling an unlicensed medicine.

'Shame on you'

His former business partner Lynda Thyer has already been extradited to France on charges relating to the sale of cancer drug GcMAF.

At the end of the extradition hearing, his supporters chanted "shame on you" at the judge.

Noakes, former CEO of Guernsey-based Immuno Biotech, has seven days to appeal against the judgement.

He will also have to pay £250 to cover the prosecution costs, Judge Tempia ruled.

On paying costs, Noakes said: "I have not got my pension or housing benefit. I keep on applying but they won't give it to me - I have absolutely no money."

Judge insulted

The extradition hearing was moved to a larger court after Noakes threatened to not appear unless all of his supporters could see the proceedings.

Many among the group of about 20 interrupted the hearing after the ruling, directing insults at the judge and prosecution.

One woman shouted: "You sold your soul to the devil", followed by: "We have your names".

At an earlier hearing, Noakes had argued the European warrant for his arrest was unlawful as he had already been sentenced once for the French offences.

The prosecution countered the similar offences were committed on different dates.

Delivering her judgement, Judge Tempia dismissed Noakes's argument, and an attempt to submit additional evidence.

"I've made my decision. I'm not taking any more evidence," she said.