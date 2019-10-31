Image caption The service will begin from 2020 under a 12-year licence awarded by Ofcom

Residents of Jersey and Guernsey will have access to 22 new local digital radio stations.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has awarded Bailiwick Broadcasting Limited a 12-year licence to provide the stations in 2020.

Among the offerings will be dedicated stations for the over-60s, the LGBT community, tourists and young children.

They will also transmit BBC Radio Guernsey and Jersey, and commercial stations Channel 103 and Island FM.

The company has announced the names of five of the new stations: