Guernsey in talks to trade with Costa Rica

Image caption Costa Rica's ambassador discussed climate change initiatives with Deputy Gavin St Pier

The Costa Rican ambassador to the UK has been in Guernsey to discuss trading opportunities with the island.

Rafael Ortiz Fábrega is the first person in his role to visit Guernsey and discussions with local businesses and industry representatives builds on trading links first made 150 years ago.

William Le Lacheur, a Guernsey merchant, set up the direct coffee trade with Costa Rica in the 1840s.

His work helped to boost Costa Rica's economy and he became a national hero.

'Rich history'

Mr Fábrega said that "rich history" would act as "the foundations" for closer relations between the two regions.

Suggested plans include shared climate change initiatives, something that is "important to both our communities and the planet", according to the ambassador.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, president of the Policy and Resources Committee, suggested Guernsey could help to finance Costa Rica's zero emissions campaign by 2050.

Discussing the island's environmental impact, he added: "The opportunity to partner with somewhere like Costa Rica in relation to carbon off-set schemes is an obvious conversation that we should be having."

The ambassador's visit comes in advance of the bicentenary of Costa Rican independence in 2021.