Image caption The extension will allow island businesses to access international rules covering trade

Guernsey and Jersey will have access to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules on trade once the UK leaves the EU, the foreign secretary has said.

Dominic Raab notified the WTO on Friday of the extension of its formal territory to cover the Channel Islands.

The extension will allow island businesses to access international rules covering trade in goods, services and intellectual property.

Both are currently members of customs union but not the EU.

The notification also confirms that if there is no deal exit on 31 October the extension will immediately take effect.

If the UK does not leave the EU then the islands will remain a member of the customs union, as the UK will not be operating as an individual WTO member.

'Strong footing'

Gavin St Pier, president of Guernsey's policy and resources committee, said he was "delighted" at the announcement.

Deputy St Pier described the extension as a "long journey" in negotiations with the UK which would provide business with certainty in the event of a "disorderly" Brexit.

Ian Gorst, Jersey's external relations minister, concluded the announcement put the island on the "strongest possible footing" to "explore global trading opportunities" after Brexit.

He added access to WTO rules had been an objective for the island's government for more than 20 years.