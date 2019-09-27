Image caption The protesters came from at least four of the island's schools

Hundreds of schoolchildren and teachers have marched to the building that houses States of Guernsey meetings in a protest about climate change.

The protesters gathered to voice their concerns at Guernsey Grammar School and marched through their lunch breaks.

It follows worldwide school strikes inspired by climate change activist Greta Thunberg on 20 September.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, the island's senior politician, said the government was "not inactive" on the issue.

Louis Kennedy, 17, said: "When leaders start to act like children and children start to act like leaders, then you know it's time to change."

Image caption Gavin St Pier addressed the children at the Royal Court

The climate change protest was not in direct response to the planned States meeting, but over general climate issues.

The march, involving pupils and staff from Ladies' College, Guernsey Grammar School, Les Beaucamps High School and Guernsey College of Further Education, was held a week later than the worldwide strikes in order to coincide with a States meeting.

However, the sessions finished earlier than planned on Thursday.

Mr St Pier thanked protesters at the Royal Court for "expressing their concerns" on the issue.

He also told them the island's committee for environment and infrastructure was working on a climate action plan, due in April 2020.

"We are not inactive, we are listening to you," he added.