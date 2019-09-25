Image caption Sure said it had made "significant investment" in a new system and to align with local data protection regulations

Inaccuracies and omissions in the 2019 Sure Guernsey phone book have been described as "concerning".

Emma Martins, the Bailiwick's data protection commissioner, said it was too early to tell the extent or the implications of the errors.

She said: "I would be worried if somebody wanted to be ex-directory... and found their details published."

In a statement Sure said it had changed its format to "align with local data protection regulations".

Up to 40,000 directories are due to be distributed over the coming weeks.

The commission and the BBC have been contacted by individuals who had asked to be ex-directory, and whose details have appeared in the phone book, as well as businesses whose details have been left out.

The Office of the Data Protection Authority is one of the businesses not listed in the 2019 version of the book.

Sure said: "This is key for data protection and to ensure that we are managing our customers' data carefully and appropriately."