Image caption President Matt Fallaize allegedly interfered with the decision of an interview panel.

A former Guernsey Education Committee member has called on the committee president to resign following allegations of interference in a key appointment.

As reported in the Guernsey Press, Deputy Matt Fallaize overruled an independent interview panel's choice of a local candidate in April.

The head of curriculum and standards role was part of education reforms.

Deputy Carl Meerveld said he "should consider his position".

"Hiring people with a specific ideology is trying to lock in the ideology of the current committee and have that influence future plans," he said.

Deputy Fallaize was contacted for comment, but a spokeswoman for the committee said he was "unavailable for four weeks".

A leaked email from April showed the turmoil created by the initial appointment, with Deputy Fallaize threatening a vote of no confidence in the then chief secretary of the committee and threatening to resign himself.

The identity of the initially successful candidate is unknown, but the role was eventually offered to prominent head teacher and education blogger Clare Sealy.