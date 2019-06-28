Guernsey cannabis smuggler sentenced

Image caption A portion of the 20kg of cannabis that was seized

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for importing £500,000 worth of cannabis to Guernsey.

Darren Lee Dixon, a UK citizen resident in south-west Spain, was caught with 20kg of the class B drug in March and immediately admitted his guilt.

The cannabis was found in 205 individual packages inside his car by officers after Dixon boarded the Condor ferry from France.

Following the conclusion of the legal process the drugs will be disposed of.

Image caption Darren Lee Dixon

When sentencing Dixon, Judge Russell Finch stated that this was the first large scale importation to the island in a number of years.

The judge added that he was glad the "villainous" individuals involved in dealing cannabis would be prevented from doing so locally.