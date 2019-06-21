Image caption Deputies Richard Graham and Rob Prow resigned from home affairs on Friday

Two members of Guernsey's home affairs committee have resigned in anticipation of a critical report.

Deputies Richard Graham and Rob Prow have quit before the governance report is released on Monday.

It is expected to reflect poorly on how politicians work with the civil service.

Before the resignations, the Committee for Home Affairs released a statement raising "serious concerns" over the way the report has been produced.

It expressed disappointment with the fact it is due to be released before they have had the chance to meet and consider it.

They also claim the conclusions of the report are "based on subjective comments from individuals which are not backed up by tangible evidence".

Both Deputies Graham and Prow had served on home affairs since the start of the political term in 2016.

Deputy Graham will still serve as vice president of the education committee, while Deputy Prow will continue his work with the health committee.