Image caption Salmon farmers are breeding wrasse in hatcheries, but it takes two years before they are big enough to use

The Channel Island of Sark has become the first place in the British Isles to ban the export of live wrasse.

The fish has rocketed in value since being used to clean parasites off farmed salmon in Scotland - at the end of 2018 the cost of a single adult fish was £17.50.

The Angling Trust has been campaigning for the suspension of wild wrasse fishing in the UK.

The decision to implement the ban was made by Sark's government, Chief Pleas.

Scottish Sea Farms said using the wrasse to feed on sea lice had resulted in the lowest levels of the parasite in more than three years.

Hatcheries are being used to breed wrasse, but it takes two years for the fish to become large enough to use.