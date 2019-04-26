Image caption Politicians have claimed the runway is a barrier to increased tourism by restricting the size of aircraft

Guernsey's States has narrowly voted against spending £700,000 to investigate extending the island's runway.

The motion, which failed with 19 votes for and 20 against, follows claims the airport runway is too short.

Politicians have claimed it is a barrier to increased tourism by restricting the size of aircraft.

But members of the Policy Committee agreed that it was not worth taking a risk spending the money.