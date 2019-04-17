Image caption Deputy Lyndon Trott

A code of conduct complaint has been made against a member of Guernsey's senior political committee.

Deputy Lyndon Trott, vice-president of the Policy and Resources Committee, was the subject of a complaint made on Tuesday, the Bailiff's office said.

Deputy Trott said he had not yet seen the details of the complaint, but he had "absolute confidence" that he had always adhered to the code.

The independent States Members' Conduct Panel is to examine the claim.

Mr Trott has previously served at the highest levels of the island's government, and has formerly been treasury minister and chief minister.

Deputy Trott said that throughout his entire political career as a deputy he had "always adhered to both the letter and spirit of the States Members' Code of Conduct".