Designs for a new football stadium to be built in Guernsey have been approved by planners.

The "exciting new chapter" for Guernsey FC (GFC) and the Guernsey FA (GFA) will see both the club and association have their first official home.

The idea of a new ground in Victoria Avenue was announced in March 2018.

Construction is expected to start in 2020 and be completed in time for the 2021 Island Games, which will be hosted by Guernsey.

GFC, who play in the Isthmian South East League, has hired the pitch at Footes Lane since the club's inception in 2011, while the GFA has never had a permanent home since being established in 1893.

The newly-created football facility will be used for GFC's home games, GFA representative matches and will also have a 3G training facility available for community use.

The project will be part funded by the English Football Association in the form of grants.

Chief executive of the GFA, Gary Roberts, said the last year had "presented challenges" as they battled to get the plans approved.

Some of the concerns of planners included the amount of stadium parking that the designs included.

Local residents were worried about the impact that a GFC home game - with an average attendance of about 600 spectators - could have on street parking in Victoria Avenue.

GFC chairman Mark Le Tissier said the new ground would secure the long-term future of the club, while communications director Nic Legg said he was "overjoyed" on hearing the news.

"It has taken a long time but now we can move on and plan for our exciting new chapter," he added.

"It's going to be fantastic for the community and I hope the news cheers up a wet, dreary day for our supporters."