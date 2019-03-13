Image copyright Guernsey Police Image caption School head teacher Kim Hutchinson, right with pupils, called it a "sad day for the whole school community"

A school's pet chicken was "kicked to death" in a "senseless, heartless, stupid and troubling" attack say police.

The chicken was attacked at La Mare De Carteret Primary School in Guernsey.

School head teacher Kim Hutchinson called it a "sad day for the whole school community" and said the children were "very upset".

Another of the school's six chickens was injured and the coop was vandalised in the attack over the weekend.

"The chickens were incubated in school two years ago and it has been a great source of comfort to many children to see their chicks grow from the first day they were hatched," said Ms Hutchinson.

"The children look after them every day and enjoy collecting the eggs."

A police spokesman called it a "deeply unpleasant and despicable act which will deeply affect the school community".

He said there were a "number of leads" and called on the attacker to "come forward and admit it now".