Image caption Chief counting officer Jurat David Robilliard confirmed 14,370 votes had been cast

Guernsey's first ever referendum will be binding, after a 45% turnout.

The island's parliament had agreed to adopt the outcome if 40% of people on the electoral roll cast their ballot in the referendum.

The vote will decide how the island's politicians are elected in the future, with the next poll due to be held in June 2020.

Options range from the current district-based system to the formation of a single Guernsey-wide constituency.

Chief counting officer Jurat David Robilliard confirmed 14,370 votes had been cast, meaning a turnout of 45.1%.

The preferred option will be announced later today.

More stories from Guernsey and the referendum latest.