Guernsey

Guernsey mental health unit death: Pair charged with manslaughter

  • 21 September 2018
Lauren Ellis
Image caption Lauren Ellis died at the Oberlands Centre at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital

Two people have been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence over the death a woman at a mental health unit.

Lauren Ellis, 22, died at the Oberlands Centre at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital on 12 October 2017.

She was a mental health campaigner and had set up an online support group.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been bailed to appear at Guernsey Magistrates' Court on 22 October.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, president of Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care, said in a statement: "On behalf of the committee, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lauren Ellis for their tragic loss."

