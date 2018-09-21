Image caption Lauren Ellis died at the Oberlands Centre at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital

Two people have been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence over the death a woman at a mental health unit.

Lauren Ellis, 22, died at the Oberlands Centre at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital on 12 October 2017.

She was a mental health campaigner and had set up an online support group.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been bailed to appear at Guernsey Magistrates' Court on 22 October.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, president of Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care, said in a statement: "On behalf of the committee, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lauren Ellis for their tragic loss."