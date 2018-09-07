Guernsey

Three in hospital after Guernsey Co-op 'small explosion'

  • 7 September 2018
Emergency services inside the store
Image caption The ceiling tiles fell down as a result of the explosion

Three people were taken to hospital after a "small explosion" at a supermarket in Guernsey.

Emergency services were called to the Co-op En Route store on Les Camps in St Martin at about 12:00 BST.

A customer was understood to have been injured when he was hit by a ceiling tile and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Two members of staff who were suffering from shock were also taken to hospital, a Co-op statement said.

The statement added that ceiling tiles became dislodged above the checkout area following the "small explosion".

It was caused by an air conditioning pipe being "fractured" during "routine maintenance".

More stories from Guernsey.
Image caption The store was evacuated following a loud bang
Image caption The explosion was caused by a fractured air conditioning pipe
Image caption Emergency services were called at around midday to the Co-op store on Les Camps in St Martin

More on this story