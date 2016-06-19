Image caption Jonathan le Tocq, Guernsey's Minister for External Affairs, said the island still had a small but "not insignificant" role

A senior Guernsey minister has hit back at comments made about the island by the French economic minister.

Emmanuel Macron told Le Monde newspaper on Saturday leaving the EU would mean the 'Guernseyfication' of the UK.

He warned leaving would isolate Britain and reduce it to "a little country on the world scale".

Jonathan le Tocq, Guernsey's Minister for External Affairs, said the island still had a small but "not insignificant" role in the world.

Mr Macron said the UK would become a "trading post and arbitration place at Europe's border" should members vote 'out'.

The island minister said the French politician had made similar comments about Guernsey in the past.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Macron said Brexit would make Britain "a little country"

"Guernsey prides itself on its unique heritage and status that works well for us meeting the needs and aspirations of islanders," Mr Le Tocq said.

"Guernsey has, and will continue to, play a small, but not insignificant role in the world."

Only a small percentage of Channel Island residents are able to vote in Thursday's referendum.

Guernsey is a self-governing Crown Dependency and is not a member of the EU and not part of the UK.