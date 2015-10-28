Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Paul Luxon, called the lack of spaces "very worrying"

Care and residential homes for the elderly in Guernsey have a severe lack of spaces, it has emerged.

Eleven of the island's 18 homes that responded to a question by BBC Guernsey said they had no places available.

St John's residential home in the Castel has the longest waiting list, with more than 100 names.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Paul Luxon, said the problem would grow as the elderly population of Guernsey increased.

"The situation is worrying," he said.

"We will have to take a whole variety steps and we are going to have to deal with it together."

Sue Fleming, who runs St John's residential home, said: "None of us know how much care we will need.

"We may need as an island to look at how many beds we provide for the future."