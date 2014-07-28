Sark butter production could cease

The dairy farmer who makes Sark butter might stop production after it failed routine tests and was recalled.

Last week E.coli bacteria were found in the product and it was withdrawn from sale by Guernsey's Environmental Health officers.

They said it could return to shelves in the islands once working practices had changed and it passed the tests.

Farmer Philip Perree said the equipment needed would be very costly to buy and run for the small operation.

He said he was devastated by the news E.coli had been discovered in the butter.

Mr Perree said it would be a shame to stop making the butter as it had produced by his family for generations, but he had to be "realistic".

He said the high cost of electricity in Sark would also be a factor in his decision.