More than half of flights offered under a new trial service between Alderney and Jersey have been sold, according to the tourism office.

The trial service, a joint venture between Alderney and airline Aurigny, begins on 20 September.

Neil Harvey, from the States of Alderney, said the route could be important for the island.

The last regular flights between the two islands were in 2009 and run by Blue Islands.

Mr Harvey said: "The people of Alderney have long hoped for a resumption of the direct Jersey route and this gives us an opportunity to demonstrate just how successful it could be."

The trial will run for six weeks and will see flights on Friday and Sunday at a cost of £99 return.

Aurigny last operated flights between the islands in 2004.