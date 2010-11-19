The States of Guernsey should cut £6m from its spending during the next 18 months, according to the island's chief accountant.

Politicians agreed to a cut in annual spending of £31m by 2015 after a report identified more than 100 areas where efficiency savings could be made.

Bethan Haines, from Treasury and Resources, said the savings were already being seen.

She said they would continue to come from a variety of projects.

Ms Haines said: "It will include things like increasing fees at the Guernsey Registry, the savings that we're making on changing opening times and cleaning regimes at the public conveniences [and] there's an energy efficiency project in there.

"A lot of the savings come from changes to the way that we procure goods and services in the States.

"The £31m remains our target and it remains a challenge because obviously some difficult decisions need to be made along the way in order to drive about 10% out of our budget, but we still believe it's deliverable."