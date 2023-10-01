Turkey strikes Kurdish rebels after Ankara blast
- Published
Turkey says it has carried out a number of air strikes on Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, hours after a suicide blast hit the interior ministry in the capital Ankara.
The ministry said 20 targets were destroyed and many militants from the banned PKK rebel group "neutralised".
The PKK said Sunday morning's bombing was carried out by an affiliated group, a member of which blew himself up.
A second attacker was killed by police and two police officers were injured.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
