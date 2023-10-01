Spain: Nightclub fire kills six in Murcia
- Published
At least six people have died in a fire at a nightclub in the south-eastern city of Murcia, Spanish authorities say.
The fire broke out in the popular Teatre nightclub, located in the Atalayas area, around 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT).
Authorities say the death toll could rise.
Emergency services are looking for people who are missing and were in the premises at the time.
Four are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
It is not clear what caused the fire, which broke out when the club was still busy.