Spain: Nightclub fire kills seven in Murcia
At least seven people have died in a fire at a nightclub in the south-eastern city of Murcia, Spanish authorities say.
The fire broke out in the popular Teatre nightclub, located in the Atalayas area, around 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT).
Authorities say the death toll could rise.
Emergency services are looking for people who are missing and were in the premises at the time.
"The number of deaths inside the Atalayas nightclub has risen to seven," Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta wrote on X.
"We are devastated," he said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.
Emergency services said firefighters finally managed to enter around 08:00 and discovered four bodies, then two others around forty minutes later.
Four are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
It is not clear what caused the fire, which broke out when the club was still busy.
The Murcia town hall said it "deeply regrets" the accident and offered condolences to those affected.