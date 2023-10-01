Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Published
An explosion near Turkey's parliament in Ankara was a "terrorist attack" that left two police officers injured, the interior minister has said.
Two attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 09:30 (06:30 GMT) and carried out the attack, Ali Yerlikaya said.
Mr Yerlikaya said an attacker blew himself up in front of a ministry building and another was "neutralised".
The explosion happened just hours before parliament was due to reconvene.
Media had earlier reported an explosion was heard near the parliament.
There were also reports that gunfire was heard in the area, with emergency services rushing to the scene.