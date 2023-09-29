Rotterdam shootings: Hospital was warned of 'psychotic' suspect
- Published
Dutch prosecutors knew about the gunman who killed three people in Rotterdam and had warned the hospital where he shot one of the victims, an email from them has revealed.
Fouad L, 32, had shown "psychotic behaviour", the hospital was told.
He was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly shot a woman and her daughter at their home and a lecturer at the Erasmus Medical Center.
Police said he had previously been convicted of animal cruelty.
The email - sent by the Dutch public prosecution service to the teaching hospital where Fouad L studied - described previous "worrying behaviour", including him found "half-naked in the garden on a pile of leaves".
In the message, prosecutors suggested his behaviour could affect whether the hospital would grant him a medical diploma.
The suspected gunman posted the email in a web forum himself and complained about teachers "sabotaging" him.
He described himself as an alcoholic and said he had been fired because he was unable to finish his medical degree.
Prosecutors have confirmed the authenticity of the email, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports.
During a search of his phone at the time of the animal cruelty investigation, prosecutors also found pictures of people being stabbed as well as right-wing extremist images.
Police arrested Fouad L outside the Erasmus Medical Center on Thursday afternoon in a huge operation that included an elite police unit storming the hospital and helicopters hovering over the building.
The attacker first shot a woman, 39, and her daughter, 14, at their home in central Rotterdam, police said, before setting fire to the building.
The woman is thought to have previously reported the gunman to the authorities, according to Dutch media reports. Police have not confirmed this detail so far.
He then allegedly went to the hospital and killed the male lecturer, 43.
A fire was also set there and caused significant damage. The hospital says it has cancelled all lectures in the building, but students have been invited to mourn there today.
On Friday morning, staff gathered in a cosy cafe outside the teaching hospital told the BBC they were frustrated about Rotterdam being characterised as a place in the grip of violence linked to gangs and drug-trafficking.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote in a post on social media: "My thoughts go out to the victims of the violence, their loved ones and to all the people who have been in great fear."
Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said the "horrible incident" was a "pitch-black day" for the city.
Fouad L is due to appear in court later on Friday for a preliminary hearing.