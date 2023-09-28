Former Belarus 'hit squad member' found not guilty
- Published
A court in Switzerland has acquitted a Belarusian man who had been charged with the forced disappearance of three prominent opposition figures in 1999.
Yury Garavsky said he had been part of a hit squad involved in the men's abductions but denied direct involvement in their deaths.
But the judge said it was not clear if his testimony was true after he got entangled in contradictions.
Victims' families had hoped for an end to 24 years of agonising uncertainty.
The legal case began after the former soldier of the Belarusian interior ministry troops contacted journalists in 2019, claiming that he had been involved in the disappearances.
He gave a detailed account of how a secret hit squad snatched the three opponents of the country's leader Alexander Lukashenko from the streets of Minsk, drove them out of town and then shot them twice in the back.
During two days of testimony last week, Mr Garavsky contradicted his previous statements multiple times, blaming a "bad translation".
The judge appeared sceptical and has now found him not guilty of the forced disappearance of former interior minister Yury Zakharenko, opposition politician Viktor Gonchar and his friend Anatoly Krasovsky, a prominent businessman.
The judge said Mr Garavsky may have been a member of the SOBR special forces unit in Belarus, but his role in the abductions remained unclear.
He added that he believed the Belarusian had invented parts of his testimony.
The Belarusian authorities have yet to reply to a BBC request for comment.