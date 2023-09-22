Missile hits Russia's Black Sea fleet HQ
- Published
Russia says a soldier is missing after an attack on its flagship Black Sea fleet in Crimea.
Video on social media shows plumes of smoke over the shipyard after Moscow claimed a Ukrainian missile hit its navy headquarters in Sevastopol.
The Moscow-installed governor warned residents another attack was possible and urged people to stay inside.
It comes just ten days after Ukraine launched one of its biggest attacks of the war on the fleet.
Air sirens could be heard in the city shortly after - but Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev later said the alert was over, urging people to remain cautious.
In a Telegram post, he said: "Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city centre. Do not leave buildings."
Last week, Ukraine attacked naval targets and port infrastructure damaging a submarine and a warship. Kyiv has not yet commented on this latest attack.
Russia's Black Sea fleet is an important target for Kyiv - its ships have launched missiles at Ukraine causing devastating damage and the fleet is seen as the navy's flagship fleet.
It has also been threatening to block the Black Sea shipping routes that Ukraine has been using to export grain - which is a particular sticking point for Kyiv currently.
Separately, a dispute over grain imports in Poland is increasing diplomatic tensions after Warsaw warned it would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine.