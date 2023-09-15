France: Trial opens over bus driver's death in face-mask fight
Two men are facing a court in south-west France accused of beating a bus driver to death after they allegedly refused to wear face-masks.
The defendants, now aged 24 and 25, are accused of "dealing mortal blows" during the incident in the city of Bayonne in July 2020.
Philippe Monguillot, aged 59, died in hospital five days after the assault.
The two accused, Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon, could face a 20-year prison sentence if convicted.
Prosecutors say Mr Monguillot was set upon after asking three men on his bus to show their tickets and adjust face-masks they were wearing over their chin.
The incident occurred after the end of France's first Covid lockdown. Masks were mandatory on all public transport.
In an ensuing confrontation, Mr Monguillot was kicked and punched. His head hit the pavement as he fell.
His death caused shock across France. Thousands of people took part in a protest march led by his widow in Bayonne.
The city's mayor condemned a "barbaric act".
The trial is due to open on Friday at a court in Pau, 112km (70 miles) east of Bayonne.