Ukraine war: 16 killed in missile attack on market town
At least 16 people have been killed in a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who blamed Russia, said those killed were "people who did nothing wrong" - and warned the death toll could increase.
Kostyantynivka, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, is near the front line.
"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Mr Zelensky added. The authorities in Moscow are yet to comment on the claims.
Among the 16 dead are a child, with at least 20 others thought to be injured, according to information shared by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"All services are working," he said, adding: "The fire is contained."
A market, shops and a pharmacy are reported to have been hit.
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the moment of the explosion and its graphic aftermath.
It took place in a busy street as people were flocking to market stalls and café terraces.
Officials in Russia have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack. They have previously denied targeting citizens as part of their offensive.
The attack on Wednesday coincided with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, where he was due to meet Mr Zelensky.
It was assumed he would announce a fresh US aid package for the war-torn country during his trip.
Kostyantynivka, a small market town, sits close to the battlefield. It is also around 17 miles (27km) from the city of Bakhmut, where fighting is known to have been intense for some time.
Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy authorities since 2014, who have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the city since the war with Russia began last February.
Ihor Klimenko, Ukraine's interior minister, shared images on Telegram of what he said were rescue workers sifting through the rubble.