Ukraine war: Deadly new Russian attack reported on Izmail port area
- Published
Related Topics
A new Russian drone strike has hit Ukrainian port facilities in the Izmail area on the River Danube, killing one person, the local governor says.
Port and agricultural infrastructure was damaged in the overnight attack, according to Oleh Kiper, governor of the surrounding Odesa region.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the reported new attack.
Izmail, across the river from Nato member state Romania, came under Russian drone attack earlier this week.