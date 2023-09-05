British Challenger 2 tank 'hit' in Ukraine
A video shared on social media and analysed by BBC Verify shows a badly-damaged British-made tank.
A Western defence source confirmed to the BBC the footage shows a Challenger 2 tank and that all crew survived.
It is the first verified sighting of a Challenger 2 on the frontline since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The footage - which shows smoke pouring from the vehicle - follows claims from Ukrainian officials that its forces have breached the first Russian defensive lines in southern Ukraine.
BBC Verify has not confirmed precisely where or when the incident took place.
However, the video is consistent with other footage that shows Ukrainian forces deployed in the area around the recently retaken village of Robotyne in the south-east of the country.
How do we know it's a Challenger tank?
We've been speaking to experts and looking at reliable reference images.
While the shape of the turret is similar to other tanks, it's the gun sights which are a distinctive feature that helps identify this as a Challenger 2.
There's also the external fuel containers at the rear - the Challenger is the only one of the Western tanks with this feature.
A Western defence source confirmed to our defence correspondent Jonathan Beale that it is a Challenger, telling the BBC that the four-person crew had survived.
The tanks were only supplied to Ukraine's elite 82nd Air Assault Brigade, according to Sonny Butterworth, an analyst with Janes Defence.
"Previous videos posted on social media appear to show other types of Western-supplied vehicles used by 82nd Air Assault Brigade, suggesting the elite military unit was in action on the frontlines in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia."
The UK announced that it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine back in January. At the time, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the battle tank would help Kyiv's forces "push Russian troops back".
Built in the late 1990s, the Challenger is more than 20 years old, but it is one of the most modern and capable tanks at Ukraine's disposal, in addition to the German-made Leopard 2 tanks.
They are intended to provide Ukraine with better protection and more accurate firepower.
Ukrainian tank crews were trained on how to operate them in March.
The donation of Challenger 2 tanks is part of the UK's £28m support package, announced at the start of the year.